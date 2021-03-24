Third stimulus checks and Social Security: Reps ‘alarmed’ at lack of payments, speed for SSI, veterans

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Several Congressional leaders are “alarmed” at the lack of stimulus payments to Social Security, SSI (Supplemental Security Income), Veterans Affairs and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries and no estimated timeline on when they will get payments.

Already about 90 million people have received their third way of stimulus checks, according to a joint letter to the heads of the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration.

“However, we were alarmed to learn recently that most Social Security, SSI, RRB, and VA beneficiaries who are not required to file a tax return have not yet received their payments and that the IRS is unable to provide an expected timeline for these payments,” said Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), John Larson (D-CT), Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) and Danny Davis (D-IL) in the letter.

The IRS has not confirmed the official payment date. Social Security recipients will get the payment the same way they would normally receive Social Security benefits.

You can check the status of your payment using the IRS Get My Payment Tool.

“The American Rescue Plan was intended to provide much-needed economic stimulus and assistance to people across the country – immediately – and we are counting on your agencies to ensure that beneficiaries are not left behind in the seamless delivery of those payments. Some of our most vulnerable seniors and persons with disabilities, including veterans who served our country with honor, are unable to pay for basic necessities while they wait for their overdue payments,” the members wrote.

They set a deadline for the IRS to set a timeline by Friday.