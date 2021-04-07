Veterans and stimulus: Checks still delayed for many with VA benefits

The US Department of Veterans Affairs building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Many Veterans Affairs beneficiaries are still waiting for their stimulus checks as the IRS “continues to review data.”

Last month, Congressional leaders were “alarmed” to learn that VA beneficiaries, along with others, had not yet received their payments and the IRS had no timeline.

The nearly 30 million Social Security, SSI and railroad board beneficiaries were expected to receive their checks by Wednesday.

However, those with VA benefits are still waiting for their checks, the IRS said.

“The IRS continues to review data received for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients and expects to determine a payment date and provide more details soon,” the agency said. “Currently, the IRS estimates that Economic Impact Payments for VA beneficiaries who do not regularly file tax returns could be disbursed by mid-April. VA beneficiary payment information will be available in the Get My Payment tool at a future date.”

The IRS announced last week that, as of April 1, more than 130 million stimulus payments — roughly $335 billion — had been issued to Americans as part of the recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill. The third batch included four million payments totaling $10 billion.