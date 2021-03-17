Wells Fargo outage won’t impact stimulus checks, bank says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wells Fargo customers were expecting a $1,400 direct deposit on Wednesday but instead are getting an unresponsive app.

DownDetector shows over 6,000 customers reported issues by 8:41 a.m. (CDT). Just a short time later, that skyrocketed to over 12,000 reports nationwide.

The problems are entirely with online and mobile banking.

Most of the comments are saying they are unable to log into their accounts.

The bank said it does not impact the stimulus payments credited to accounts on Wednesday, despite a high volume of visitors to cause a crash.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing issues with our online banking this morning due to high volumes. This does not affect stimulus payments with a March 17 effective date which were credited to accounts today. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/yoHAieoKQO — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 17, 2021

The company’s second Twitter account, @Ask_WellsFargo, said they are researching this issue.

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates,” the account tweeted.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a Wells Fargo representative suggested their client try deleting the app and reinstalling it. The company’s Twitter account could be seen replying to customers about the issue but has not mentioned an official fix.

Hi there. Please try deleting the app & then reinstall it. If that still doesn't work, please call 1-800-956-4442 to reach our online support team, and a banker can look into this. -Cyn — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 17, 2021

The bank had said that March 17 is the earliest its customers could expect to get their stimulus payments.

“Wells Fargo is making the stimulus funds available immediately when they are made available to us. The U.S. Treasury has indicated that payments will be distributed in multiple phases and could take several weeks to distribute, so not everyone will receive payments at the same time. March 17, 2021 is the first official payment date for eligible customers to receive a direct deposit of their stimulus payment, and customers may see a direct deposit as early as that morning.” Wells Fargo

According to a Down Detector map, the San Francisco Bay Area is also impacted by the outage. Hot spots appear to be in Washington, D.C. Dallas and Minneapolis. Wells Fargo’s website says that mobile app and online banking are the most convenient way to access accounts.