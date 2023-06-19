COVID was not developed as a bioweapon, DNI finds

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report Monday about the origins and disproven theories around COVID-19.

The intelligence community believes COVID was not developed as a biological weapon, and most agencies believe it was not genetically engineered.

However, the report does not make any definitive statements about the virus’s origin.

The report comes after the June 18 deadline that was imposed following the unanimous passage of the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023 in Congress earlier this year.

The Biden administration was faced with whether to declassify “any and all information” relating to the potential lab theory related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report found broad agreement across the intelligence community that the first known cluster of cases emerged in Wuhan in December 2019 and that China remained unaware of the virus before the pandemic emerged.

Yet, the exact origin of COVID still remains a mystery.

The report said several intelligence analysts believed with low confidence that COVID most likely began from natural exposure to an animal infected with the virus.

One element of the intelligence community said with moderate confidence that the first human infection most likely happened due to an incident tied to the Wuhan lab, possibly involving an experiment, animal handling or sampling.

The report notes some analysts couldn’t get behind either explanation without more information, and some see both theories as equally likely.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) recently told NewsNation on Saturday that finding out about the true origin will be difficult without more help from China.

“It’s hard to figure out exactly how a pandemic started, exactly where. This is true of Ebola. It’s true of HIV,” Himes said. “It’s particularly hard when the people who are in charge of all of the science, all of the jurisdictions are not being forthcoming. The Chinese have not been open and transparent about exactly what happened inside their country.”

President Biden has said that studying the origin of COVID could help prevent future pandemics from happening. In total, more than 1.1 million Americans have died from the virus.