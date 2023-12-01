Dave Chappelle makes appearance at Capitol

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Dave Chappelle arrives to the premiere of “A Star is Born” during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

(The Hill) — Comedian Dave Chappelle was seen smiling for snapshots with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle while paying a visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday.

The star met with Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) while touching down at the Capitol.

“Chapelle is interested in politics and his meeting with members delved into this interest along with a discussion of current events,” a Plaskett spokesperson confirmed.

The comedian, who was criticized in 2021 for including potentially transphobic material in his Netflix special, “The Closer,” was also seen posing for photos with House members.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) posted an image on X, formerly known as Twitter, of herself smiling broadly alongside Chappelle and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).

“Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders,” Boebert wrote with a smiling face emoji. Boebert’s office and a Chappelle representative didn’t return The Hill’s requests for comment.

The conversations at the Capitol came just ahead of Chappelle’s nearby comedy show — he’s poised to perform at Capitol One Arena on Thursday night.