Capitol Hill bigwigs stump in battle for control of the House

(NewsNation) — Two of the most powerful politicians in Washington are crisscrossing the country, pumping up candidates and pushing for cash in the battle for control of the House.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the man who is most likely to succeed her should Republicans win control of the House in next month’s elections, are hitting the campaign trail.

Each is working to ensure their party is in power post-midterms.

“We always believed that we were going to win and we do have better candidates,” Pelosi told a crowd in Oregon.

And there’s a lot at stake here for both parties.

“The truth is, we simply cannot afford two more years of Democrat control,” McCarthy said.

Right now, the odds are in the Republicans’ favor. Historically, the party not in the White House picks up seats during the midterms.

Democrats currently hold a slim edge in Congress.

“It would be extremely difficult for Democrats to hold onto the House.” Danny Weiss, former Pelosi chief of staff, said. “The bigger question is probably how big or how small will the Republican majority be in the new House.”

McCarthy has been making his way through swing districts, seizing on issues from inflation to crime.

“It’s clear Pat Ryan hasn’t changed on crime,” McCarthy said in reference to Democrat Pat Ryan, who won a House special election in New York’s 19th District.

Battling rising gas prices and President Joe Biden’s sub-par approval ratings are also among his talking points.

Democratic candidates, on the other hand, see abortion as a winning issue with women voters.

Democrats are sounding alarms about funding in the crucial final weeks leading up to the election.

Pelosi and McCarthy, both powerhouse fundraisers, are making a push for donations.

“Where Kevin McCarthy is strongest is raising money,” said Republican strategist John Feehery.

The effort could be key to keeping or capturing control next month.

If Republicans do take back the House, then the big question is if Pelosi will stick around.

Her former chief of staff told NewsNation you’ll have to ask her yourself.

Pelosi has now served 35 years in Congress.