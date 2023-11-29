2024 Election: Is Nikki Haley a viable GOP alternative to Trump?

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Former South Carolina Gov. and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently got an endorsement from Americans for Prosperity, a prominent conservative network led by billionaire Charles Koch.

“This endorsement is not just a praising Haley thing — she’s going to get access to a vast network of resources from AFP and its affiliated grassroots organizations,” The Hill reporter Julia Manchester told Nichole Berlie on “NewsNation Now.” “That’s going to be a major boost for her campaign.”

Between these big-name donors, her debate performance and how she’s doing in the polls, some are saying Haley could possibly be the top Republican alternative to former president and current 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, Manchester said.

However, Manchester noted Haley is still locked in a battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place.

Watch the full interview in the video above.