Alabama GOP voters look ahead to Wednesday’s debate

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s upcoming Republican presidential debate is sparking excitement for voters in Alabama, which is hosting the first presidential debate in the state’s history, giving Republicans in Tuscaloosa an up-close look at four candidates who could be their next nominee to become commander-in-chief.

“I’m very confident that any one of them could lead the country so much better than how it’s being led right now,” Lisa Williams said.

NewsNation met with a half-dozen voters at Dreamland Bar-B-Que to learn their hopes for Wednesday’s debate.

Teri Hamilton, another Alabama voter, said she hopes the questions for the candidates are well-asked and the debate isn’t just an opportunity for camera time.

“We want the people of Alabama to be showcased, but we also want good economics, good civil liberties, good free principles to be showcased,” Cedric Coley said. “A primary debate here would help do that.”

Cynthia Peacock, a professor of political communications at the University of Alabama, said Alabama’s reliably crimson-red electoral results lead candidates to skip the state in general elections. The debate presents a rare opportunity for her students to see a pivotal political moment at home.

“I took students to Iowa in 2020 and it’s amazing to see the access and attention from presidential candidates that Iowans get,” Peacock said. “It’s so foreign to Alabamians because we just don’t get that type of attention.”

Alabama voter Zach Wolfe said he is most looking forward to hearing what the candidates have to say now that there is going to be more opportunity for discussion rather than everybody trying to talk over one another since the primary field has shrunk.