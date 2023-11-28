Where Asa Hutchinson stands on the issues that matter to voters

FILE – Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(NewsNation) — After announcing his 2024 Republican candidacy in April 2023, Asa Hutchinson has not had very high polling numbers, though he has remained steadfast on staying in the race despite failing to qualify for the second and third GOP debates.

Hutchinson served as governor of Arkansas from 2015 to 2023, previously headed the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) under President George W. Bush and served as undersecretary for border protection at the Department of Homeland Security. Before that, he also served as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

He has also expressed concerns about the potential dangers of renominating former President Donald Trump, urging fellow Republicans to exercise caution.

Here’s a look at Asa Hutchinson’s policy positions and political views as he competes for your vote:

Federal abortion ban, Roe v. Wade

Expressed readiness to sign a federal abortion ban with exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest, CNN reported.

As governor in 2021, he had previously signed a near-total abortion ban without these exceptions, with the hope of challenging the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“I am a pro-life governor, from a conservative state that has a conservative record,” he said during the first presidential debate.

Crime, law enforcement reform and armed officers

To address crime, his campaign states he wants to increase transparency, ensure consistency across agencies and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the American people.

In his proposal, he advocates for urgent reform in federal law enforcement, citing concerns about politicization and bias that have undermined public trust.

The proposed reforms prioritize accountability for all enforcement actions — by requiring agent interviews be recorded, for instance — without undercutting the mission of public safety and protecting the nation, ABC News reported.

He pushed for an increase in arrests for people who break laws, the Iowa State Daily reported.

Following a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, Hutchinson advocated for the placement of armed officers in every school, the Arkansas Advocate reported.

Hutchinson vetoed legislation in 2021 that would prohibit local police from enforcing federal gun laws, saying the measure would jeopardize law enforcement and the public, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Stance on Israel and Palestine, the war in Ukraine

Hutchinson said the U.S. “will continue our support of Ukraine.”

“If we stand by and let this nation falter, it leaves a hostile Russia on the doorstep of our NATO allies,” he said, adding, “By taking a supportive and public stand in Ukraine, we’re sending a message to Russia and to China that their aggressive posture towards other nation-states is unacceptable.”

Hutchinson voiced backing for Israel in its conflict with Hamas and noted his concern about a trend among some Republican candidates who advocate for isolating the United States from the global community, USA Today reported.

As governor, Hutchinson enacted a bill preventing Arkansas from contracting with businesses boycotting Israel and reduced payments to contractors not pledging to oppose such boycotts, The New York Times reported.

China, Taiwan foreign policy

To be a force against China, he wants to grow the naval fleet, strengthen military capabilities and ensure supply chain security through source diversification, especially for critical goods such as pharmaceuticals and high-tech components.

He states he wants to promote responsible decoupling in key industries and technologies, encourage the reshoring of manufacturing capabilities to the U.S. and bolster relationships with Indo-Pacific allies through trade agreements and strategically appropriate mutual defense pacts. Building a relationship with other Asian countries is a key strategy most candidates are pushing.

As Arkansas governor in 2017, Hutchinson facilitated $1.4 billion in deals with Chinese businesses for expansion in Arkansas. Some companies receiving state tax incentives had connections to his son, The New York Times reported.

While he opposes armed conflict with China, he advocates leveraging regional alliances, strengthening the naval fleet, and, if necessary, taking a confrontational stance to protect U.S. interests and maintain open sea lanes, The New York Times reported.

Welfare, labor and inflation

He plans to cut taxes and reduce regulations to boost the private sector and enhance wages for American workers by implementing policies and training programs to grow the labor pool, especially in manufacturing.

He has suggested implementing work requirements for welfare as a cost-cutting measure, emphasizing that the federal government should not incentivize individuals to stay at home when they can work and support themselves, The New York Times reported.

He plans to embrace an “all-of-the-above” policy by reversing restrictions on pipeline construction and drilling, removing barriers to nuclear power and ending the “war” on fossil fuels.

On fiscal responsibility, his campaign states he plans to restore discipline by reducing federal government size, cutting spending, balancing the budget and lowering the deficit to tame inflation.

When he was the Arkansas governor from 2015 to 2023, he secured over $700 million per year in tax cuts, safeguarded the retirement pay of veterans from the state income tax, shrank the size of state government, created over 100,000 new jobs and led a national initiative to increase computer science education, according to his campaign.

Border crisis, immigration and citizenship

He plans to reform the immigration policy and transition to a merit-based system that looks at an individual’s skills to decide if they can immigrate or not.

He advocated for increased Border Patrol agents and proposed murder charges for those accused of supplying fatal fentanyl in a Fox News opinion essay.

He supports reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy but opposes family separation and executive action to eliminate birthright citizenship.

While not ruling out a pathway to citizenship, he insists on securing the border first. He says introducing a bill to Congress to update the technology and infrastructure to manage the border would be the first thing he does if he became president.

He proposes a state-based visa program that would allow individual states “to design their own unique nonimmigrant visa criteria, attuned to their specific needs and growth strategies.”

Hutchinson signed legislation in April 2021 allowing immigrants with federal work permits to receive occupational and professional licenses in Arkansas, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Hutchinson said in September 2021 that he was one of 26 Republican governors who signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking to meet with him in hopes of ending what Hutchinson described as a national security crisis created by six months of ineffective border enforcement, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Social Security and Medicare

Hutchinson suggested a plan reminiscent of Reagan’s approach in the early 1980s to Social Security and Medicare: the establishment of a bipartisan commission. This commission would be tasked with making tough decisions on the funding of programs in a less politically charged atmosphere, aiming to promote a more objective and consensus-driven approach, USA Today reported.

In 2018, he signed into law legislation to continue the state’s Medicaid expansion, which imposed a work requirement on thousands of participants, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Fentanyl crisis, opioid epidemic

He proposed murder charges for those accused of supplying fatal fentanyl in a Fox News opinion piece.

He previously said there needs to be federal action to curb the flow of illegal fentanyl into the United States because it is killing so many people, WMUR reported.

Having served as a former head of the DEA, Hutchinson has said, “I am prepared to provide real solutions for the fentanyl crisis our communities face.

Climate Change, renewable energy

Hutchinson opposes government mandates but supports private development of renewable energy. While rejecting government-led emission reduction efforts, he expressed openness to market-driven solutions for a cleaner energy transition.

Hutchinson acknowledges the reality of climate change and human contributions but downplays it as an existential threat to the U.S.

He plans to lift restrictions on pipelines, drilling, and supports carbon-free nuclear power, intending to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, which he believes hinders economic growth, The New York Times reported.

Previously critical of former President Barack Obama’s power plant regulations, he praised Trump’s environmental deregulation.

Hutchinson, along with other Republican governors, pledged to sue if the federal government mandated emission reductions, citing concerns about unrealistic timelines harming the economy and American families.

Rural development

As governor, Hutchinson was named the 2018 “Rural Advocate of the Year” by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) and Arkansas Rural Development Commission.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Governor Hutchinson has made rural communities one of his priorities,” the executive director of the agency said. “His leadership has improved life greatly for rural Arkansas.”

Hutchinson said, “My childhood in rural Arkansas is a vital part of who I became and everything I do. My appreciation for the people who live in our rural communities figures into almost all of the decisions I make. I am honored and humbled to be selected as the Rural Advocate of the Year. I haven’t forgotten where I came from, and I will continue to stand up for rural Arkansas.”

41 percent of Arkansas’ population lives in rural counties. In 2019, Hutchinson presented grants totaling $586,633.14 to 49 cities and rural counties throughout Arkansas.

He also launched the “Arkansas Rural Connect,” a new $25 million grant program within the Arkansas State Broadband Office to provide high-speed broadband to rural communities throughout Arkansas by 2022.

The Hill contributed to this report.