What should we ask Republican presidential candidates at the debate?

NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T.

For several months, polling from RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight shows that former President Donald Trump remains the clear front-runner in the Republican primaries with his legal challenges posing no threat to his support from the Republican voter base. Though he was initially challenged by several candidates, a handful remain in the race, though they have struggled to close the polling gap with the former president. Trump has spurned the previous three debates, propped up by his strong showing in the polls.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson remain in the running, less than two months before the Iowa primary, and they have a chance of making it to the fourth debate stage in Alabama.

Several issues have bubbled up as key concerns for Republican voters, with candidates sparring on topics like abortion, Social Security, American involvement in the wars in Ukraine and Israel, inflation, the border and migrant crisis, among others.

