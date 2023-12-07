Christie: Ramaswamy is ‘obnoxious,’ Trump’s running from debates

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H.

(NewsNation) — In the aftermath of the fourth Republican debate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called fellow GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “obnoxious” and claimed the businessman has a “real problem with women.”

Christie’s comments echoed those he made on stage Wednesday when he called Ramaswamy the “most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

“I’m not going to spend any more time on him,” Christie said Thursday. “I think I took care of him last night.”

The pair went back and forth Wednesday, at times over Ramaswamy’s insults toward GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Christie stepped up to defend Haley but clarified Thursday he doesn’t think she should be president of the United States.

“I intend to beat her both here in New Hampshire and in other places around the country, but it doesn’t mean we should be taking personal shots at her intellect,” Christie said.

Former President Donald Trump didn’t attend the debate Wednesday or any debate prior.

Christie said he “tried to confront” Trump the day he registered as a candidate.

“Trump knows exactly what he would get if he were on the same stage with me, and that’s why he’s turning tail and running in the other direction,” Christie said.