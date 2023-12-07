Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.
College Republicans react to fourth GOP debate
- Reaction to the candidates were split among generational lines
- College GOP: Christie, Haley and Ramaswamy, DeSantis have split into camps
- McShane: Older Americans tend to have less favorable view of Ramaswamy