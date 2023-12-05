DeSantis to Trump: ‘Get out of your dungeon and debate’

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (NewsNation) — A day before NewsNation will host the fourth GOP presidential debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out former President Donald Trump for not participating in the primary presidential debates.

“Why Donald Trump refuses to debate it’s just beyond me. I mean, you know, if you’re doing so well, you should want to go up there and make your case,” the Florida governor said.

DeSantis said voters deserve to hear from candidates as to why they should be the nominee, and Trump isn’t giving his supporters that chance.

He continued to bash the former president, calling him out for his attacks attacks on other candidates but by doing so behind a keyboard.

“Get out of your dungeon, get off the keyboard, stand on the debate stage and let’s go. Let’s go do it,” DeSantis challenged Trump.

He continued, “I don’t think he will do it because I don’t think he can stand there for two hours against me and come out on top.”

The former president has maintained a sizable lead over the Republican party, with DeSantis trailing behind him as the second most popular candidate.

Trump did not participate in the first three debates, nor will he attend Wednesday’s event. Instead, the former president will be hosting a closed-door campaign fundraiser in Florida.