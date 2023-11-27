What are Donald Trump’s stances on major issues to voters?

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is leading the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, campaigning on changes to the nation’s immigration system, education practices and economic ties to China, among other issues.

A businessman now entangled in legal troubles, Trump lost his reelection bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden. His campaigning and leadership have reshaped the GOP and, in some cases, have redefined conservative values, with his signature attacks on political opponents, skepticism toward mainstream media and his effort to create doubt about election results.

The former president has falsely declared the 2020 election was stolen, but there is no evidence supporting that claim.

Trump hasn’t participated in any primary debates so far. It’s unclear whether he plans to attend the Dec. 6 debate hosted by NewsNation.

Here’s a look at Trump’s policy positions and political views as he competes for your vote:

Border crisis and immigration

Launch the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, paid for with redirected military funds, Reuters reported

Restore his 2019 “Remain in Mexico” program, which required asylum seekers at the U.S. border to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed

End what he called “catch-and-release” and instead detain all migrants who are caught entering the United States without authorization or violating other immigration laws

Deputize the U.S. National Guard and local law enforcement to help with rapid deportations, according to Reuters

Enact travel bans denying entry to people from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and “anywhere else that threatens our security”

Block Communists, Marxists and socialists from entering the U.S. and send deportation officers to “pro-Hamas” protests

End “birthright” citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented parents

End Biden’s immigration parole program and roll back Temporary Protected Status designations

Try again to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly referred to as DACA

While he was president, about 450 miles of barriers were built along the Southwest border, according to the Associated Press

Trump’s policies on crime

Move homeless encampments out of cities

Give police more authority, deploy the military to fight the nation’s drug problem and impose the death penalty for convicted drug dealers

Deliver record funding to hire and retrain police officers, strengthen qualified immunity and increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement

Send federal prosecutors and the National Guard into high-crime communities, according to his campaign website

As president, Trump granted pardons to 73 people and commuted the sentences of another 70. That includes former staff members and advisers such as Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Stephen K. Bannon and George Papadopoulos

Guns

Hasn’t outlined specific plans regarding firearms if he were reelected in 2024

During his first presidential campaign, Trump positioned himself as a defender of the Second Amendment.

A Trump-era ban on bump stocks took effect in the wake of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting during which 60 people were killed and at least 413 were hurt when a gunman opened fire on a concert

After the May 24, 2022, Uvalde, Texas, shooting at Robb Elementary School, Trump called for “drastically” changing the nation’s approach to mental health and “a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country” but dismissed calls for further firearm restrictions, the AP reported

Stance on Israel and Palestine

Hasn’t announced plans regarding the Israel-Hamas war if reelected in 2024

Suggested the war will just have to “play out”

Said during an October Fox News interview, “We need to protect Israel, there is no choice”

Has positioned himself as a strong ally to Israel while being critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Told Israel’s intelligence agencies to “step up their game”

Russia-Ukraine stance

Called for a cease-fire in an official campaign statement

Said he could “solve the conflict in a single day”

Trump: “Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war”

More generally suggests overhauling the State Department, the “defense bureaucracy” and intelligence services to fire who he called members of a “deep state”

Trump on economy, interest rates and inflation

Promises “lower taxes, bigger paychecks, and more jobs for American workers” by enacting universal baseline tariffs that “reward domestic production” and tax foreign companies

Says he will lower interest rates

Claims to have achieved the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years — 3.5% with 6.4 million added jobs before the pandemic

During his presidency, federal debt held by the public rose from $14.4 trillion to $21.6 trillion, influenced by Trump’s tax cuts, particularly his slashes to the corporate tax rate, according to the Annenberg Public Policy Center’s FactCheck project

Department of Education shutdown, parental rights, ‘critical race theory’

Says he would shut down the Department of Education and send education-related decision-making back to the states. Curricula, enrollment and other standards already lie with state and local agencies.

Promotes allowing prayer in public schools

Wants to adopt merit-based pay for teachers

Allow parents to directly elect school principals

Push the federal government to give funding preference to states and school districts that abolish teacher tenure

Said students would receive a “patriotic education” that would “teach students to love their country, not to hate their country like they’re taught right now”

Promote “the nuclear family” including “the roles of mothers and fathers” and the “things that make men and women different and unique”

Provide federal funding so schools can hire trained gun owners to act as armed guards at schools

Cut federal funding to schools teaching what he calls “critical race theory”

Open civil rights investigations into school districts that engage in race-based discrimination

Child care crisis

Hasn’t announced plans to alleviate child care crisis if reelected in 2024

Previously proposed cutting the Child Care and Development Block Grant for low-income families by $95 million

Ultimately signed a $2.37 billion increase into law instead, PolitiFact noted

Rural development

Hasn’t outlined how he would improve rural infrastructure if reelected in 2024

His administration’s 2018 federal budget was criticized by Democrats and the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry for cuts to rural housing subsidies and other programs

He announced in 2020 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would invest $871 million to improve critical community facilities for rural residents in 43 states and Guam

China and Taiwan foreign policy

“Completely eliminate” U.S. trade dependence on China

Impose universal baseline tariffs on most foreign goods

Adopt a four-year plan to phase out all Chinese imports of essential goods

Establish rules to stop U.S. companies from investing in China

Ban federal contracts for any company that outsources to China

Last year, Trump said he believed a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would happen sooner rather than later because of “how stupid the United States is run“

Fentanyl crisis and opioid epidemic

“Impose a total naval embargo on cartels”

Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Order the Department of Defense to “inflict maximum damage” on cartel leadership and operations

Seek death penalty eligibility for cartel members and traffickers

Permanently designate fentanyl as a federally controlled substance

Threaten China with “a steep price” unless they work to end the export of fentanyl’s chemical precursors

Create partnerships to encourage companies to provide job opportunities and skills training to people recovering from addiction

Expand federal support for faith-based counseling, treatment and recovery programs

Promised family leave to care for relatives trying to overcome addiction

Climate change stance

Claims he will end the “Green New Deal atrocities” on his first day if reelected. The measure was never signed into law

Free up stores of liquid gold for energy development

Speed up approval of natural gas pipelines into the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York

Exit the Paris Climate Agreement again. Trump previously pulled the U.S. from the agreement, but Biden rejoined upon taking office

Fight litigation from environmentalists

Social security, retirement and benefits for seniors

Told Republicans in Congress not to cut “a single penny” from Medicare or Social Security

Encouraged Republicans to focus their funding cuts on areas of “waste, fraud and abuse” in addition to programs dealing with foreign aid, immigration, climate change and LGBTQ rights, Reuters reported

Said in a campaign statement he would reduce the cost of prescription drugs and health insurance premiums

Abortion