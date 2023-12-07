Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.
GOP debate: How does the candidates’ body language read?
- The debate was a last chance to win over voters before the Iowa caucuses
- Expert: Based on body language, DeSantis was the winner of the debate
- Analysis: DeSantis was confident, Haley was fearful from personal attacks