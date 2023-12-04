Upcoming GOP debate at University of Alabama sparks excitement

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — The fourth Republican presidential debate is sparking excitement among students at the University of Alabama, where NewsNation will be hosting the event.

“I was so excited. I’ve been hearing people having conversations about it but wasn’t sure if it was going to happen because I know that it’s really competitive to be chosen to host the GOP debate,” said Hannah Adams, a political science major who will be volunteering at the venue on debate night.

“I think it paints the University of Alabama in a new picture that we’re not just a football school. We also have great academics here, we have involvement and we can also host big events like the presidential debate,” Adams told NewsNation.

University of Alabama senior Ginger Morrow, the chair of the college Republicans, is hopeful the event will help fight apathy among her peers.

“People my age are affected a lot by political apathy. We’re bombarded with all of these political messages all the time on social media, so seeing something in person that feels very real and grounded and also just being so close to us is just really exciting that we were gonna get to witness that in person,” Morrow said.

Brian Szczotka, a senior at the University of Alabama, says he is focused on what the candidates have to say about foreign policy.

“To have a front seat to that on our campus during our time here… Everyone I know is excited for it,” said Szczotka. “A strong foreign policy answer one way or another could be a deciding factor in who I vote for in the election.”

Adams, a pediatric cancer survivor, told NewsNation she plans to cast her vote based on the candidates’ healthcare policies. But no matter the result, she believes her school has already won.

“All my political science friends and even non-political science geeks have been excited about this because it’s just bringing so much attention to the university. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, you can find excitement in that,” Adams said.