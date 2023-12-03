Behind the scenes: University of Alabama prepares for fourth GOP debate

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — NewsNation will be hosting the year’s fourth Republican presidential debate on Wednesday at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

At the campus where the tide always rolls, there’s no problem rolling out the welcome mat for a quite unprecedented event, like presidential politics.

The University’s Moody Music Hall is undergoing a transformation like no other.

Chad Tindol, the university’s chief administration officer, is orchestrating the school’s role in the fine-tuning it takes to turn a 934-seat music venue into the epicenter of GOP politics.

“We’ve had a couple of months to prepare, we’re really excited and honored to host this,” Tindol said. “Seven times a year they host 100,000 plus people hear for a game and you can walk across this campus on Sunday morning. And it looks like nothing has happened. Everything is back its normal, beautiful state.”

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is focusing on security, logistics and public works as the candidates come to town.

“Working through the details now for several months anticipating that this day is coming, I feel as good as possible,” said Maddox. “Certainly, if the former president (Donald Trump) does decide to come to the debate, that changes the dynamic because then you invoke a Secret Service element to it, which would then escalate it even further.”

NewsNation crews started scene setups two weeks ago, with 250 workers converging from around the country.

There is also a behind the scenes scramble to score seats inside the debate hall. The strong demand for tickets is an indicator that football isn’t the only game in town for sweet home Alabama.