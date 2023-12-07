Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.
GOP primary debate was for the undecided voters: RNC spokesperson
- The debate was a last chance to win over voters before the Iowa caucuses
- RNC: Debate was more for undecided Independent voters than GOP supporters
- Despite Trump's absence, if he's the nominee, RNC is ready to help him win