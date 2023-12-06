Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.
‘It’s not worth my time to respond’: Haley on Ramaswamy’s criticism
- Vivek Ramaswamy criticizes Nikki Haley during GOP debate
- Ramaswamy: ‘I don’t question her faith; I question her authenticity’
- Haley: ‘It’s not worth my time to respond’