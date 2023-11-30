Nikki Haley launches her first TV ad of 2024 race

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Nikki Haley on Thursday launched her first TV ad for the GOP presidential primary season.

In the ad titled “Moral Clarity,” the former South Carolina governor called on voters to “leave behind the chaos and drama of the past.”

The ad’s release comes after Haley’s campaign announced plans to spend $10 million in TV, radio and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley has gained momentum in the GOP primary race, as she competes with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be considered the main contender to unseat current front-runner former President Donald Trump.

This week, the Koch network endorsed Haley. DeSantis has lost steam in recent polls, but his campaign team insists polling doesn’t paint a full picture of the pulse among voters.

AFP Action polling released Tuesday shows 34% of DeSantis’s supporters going to Haley in New Hampshire and 29% to Trump. In Iowa, the poll showed 38% of DeSantis’s support going to Haley and 35% to Trump. A NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey shows Trump leading in Iowa with 43% support with DeSantis and Haley tied for second place at 16%.