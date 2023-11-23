Where Republican candidates stand on artificial intelligence

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — The artificial intelligence industry has boomed over the last few years, and it’s making its way into the political discourse ahead of the 2024 election.

Policymakers are beginning to ask questions about how to balance the benefits and risks of the technology that is seen as a possible productivity booster but also a tool for bad actors.

Ahead of the 2024 election, NewsNation is committed to covering the issues that matter most to voters so they can make the most informed choices possible at the polls.

So, what do leading Republican contenders think of AI?

Here’s a look at candidates’ policy positions and political views as they compete for your vote:

Donald Trump

During his presidency, Trump issued an executive order to establish the American AI Initiative that sought to boost “American leadership” in the technological field. In the next two years, the executive order’s parameters were codified into law and then a White House office on AI was established.

Trump hasn’t said much about AI on the campaign trail this time around, but he has used the technology. He shared an AI-generated image of himself in prayer on his social media platform Truth Social

A political action committee supporting DeSantis actually used AI in a campaign ad by creating a generated version of Trump’s voice

In August, DeSantis argued that limitations on AI would stifle competition and enrich China, Bloomberg reported

He warned voters at a campaign event in Iowa earlier this summer about the “woke” companies utilizing AI, saying, “It does have a little bit of a political agenda.”

The former South Carolina governor hasn’t said much about AI on the campaign trail, but her team told the Washington Examiner in August: “Artificial intelligence in the hands of an enemy like Communist China is a national security threat, and America must make sure we are always one step ahead.”

The biotech entrepreneur said at an event in October that companies need to be responsible with how they develop AI. “Just like you can’t dump your chemicals, if you’re a chemical company, in somebody else’s river, well if you’re developing an AI algorithm today that has a negative impact on other people, you bear the liability for it,” he said, as reported by Newsweek

He told Fox News in April that the United States must continue development on AI because if it doesn’t, China will leapfrog the U.S., creating more risk for Americans

Chris Christie

The former New Jersey governor said at the second Republican primary debate that AI presents “extraordinary opportunity” to expand productivity in the workforce

Doug Burgum

The North Dakota governor told Inc.com that he would use AI to make the federal government more efficient, telling the news outlet is a tool that can improve productivity

He said in an interview with WMUR-TV that the United States thus far has not “harnessed the power” of technology the way other countries have, something that could change with AI

Last spring, North Dakota’s legislature passed a bill requiring cybersecurity education, part of Burgum’s goal of using AI in K-12 schools to help students learn tech skills

Asa Hutchinson