Republican debate: What candidates said about economy, inflation

(NewsNation) — Economic issues are top of mind for many American voters these days — and at the fourth Republican presidential debate, candidates tackled several, including cryptocurrency and inflation.

A recent NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found 61% of Americans surveyed said they are very concerned about inflation. Although inflation has been cooling, many people aren’t feeling this in their personal lives. Many see their debt increasing, and home ownership is becoming out of reach.

At the same time, the national debt is rising as well — according to the U.S. Treasury, it’s currently at $33 trillion.

Inflation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed excess borrowing, printing and spending of money on both parties in Washington, D.C.

“These Republicans in Washington have spent and driven your prices higher,” he said.

As president, DeSantis said he would reduce spending, pointing to his vetoing of almost $511 million from Florida’s budget as proof of his record.

“We’re also going to open up all of our domestic energy for production, lower your gas prices, lower the price of fuel, that’s going to help the economy,” DeSantis said. “It also helped jobs.”

Because of high interest rates, it’s getting harder for people to buy a home, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said. It’s a problem she said the Federal Reserve has exacerbated.

“The Fed did a terrible job,” Haley said. “When they allowed all of that money to go through, you saw the treasury bond rates go up — that affected mortgage rates, that affected automobile rates, that affected insurance rates.”

Reiterating his plan to “cut down on federal bureaucracy,” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said he would want to “put the Federal Reserve in its place” as president.

While New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie agreed with the other candidates that government spending and printing “too much money” has contributed to inflation, he also put the blame on an “increase in prices” driven by tariffs under former President Donald Trump.

Debt

Stressing that the national debt needs to be paid down, Haley said the borrowing and spending by the federal government needs to stop.

“I’ll veto any spending bill that doesn’t take us back to pre-COVID levels, because our kids are not going to forgive us for all the spending that happened,” Haley said.

On the topic of student loans, DeSantis said he doesn’t want taxpayers footing the bill.

“I don’t support having a truck driver having to pay a student loan for someone that got a degree in gender studies, that is wrong,” DeSantis said.

What he wants to do is make student loans be backed by the universities.

“They need to have an incentive to produce gainful employment for people,” DeSantis said, adding that his state doubled down on apprenticeships.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that the only way you can be successful is through a four year Brick and Ivy degree,” DeSantis said.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has exploded in popularity in the last few years — but the industry has also faced scrutiny, especially after FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of defrauding customers last month.

Regulations on cryptocurrency need to catch up with the “current moment,” Ramaswamy said.

“The fact that SBF was able to do what he did at FTX shows that whatever they have as the current framework isn’t working,” he said. “I think it is nothing short of embarrassing that Gary Gensler, the current leader of the SEC, in front of Congress could not even say whether Ethereum counted as a regulated security or not.”

Last month, Ramaswamy released a plan for cryptocurrency calling for the repeal of the Securities and Exchange Commission regulations and a path for the digital tokens to be considered commodities.

DeSantis criticized the idea of central bank digital currency. The Biden administration said last year it is exploring both the risks and benefits of a CBDC.

“On day one as president, we take the idea of central bank digital currency, and we throw it in the trash can. It’ll be dead on arrival.”

NewsNation digital producer Urja Sinha contributed to this report.