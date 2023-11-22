What are Ron DeSantis’ views on the issues that matter to voters?

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is a two-term Republican governor of Florida and currently vying for the Republican presidential nomination. Before jumping into politics, the Florida native served in Iraq in support of the Navy SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi, and later worked as a prosecutor in the Sunshine State.

Elected to Congress in 2012, DeSantis represented Florida’s sixth congressional district in the state House for about six years before making his gubernatorial run in 2018. He sprung onto the national stage as one of the most prominent Republican governors during the COVID-19 pandemic due to his disapproval of lockdowns and mask mandates. DeSantis has also made national headlines for his “war on woke” in Florida and formally launched his presidential campaign May 24.

The governor spent the early months of the campaign trying to establish himself as former President Donald Trump‘s leading contender in the 2024 GOP field, though he has struggled to close the polling gap with Trump. In fact, as rivalry with other candidates has intensified, DeSantis has lost steam in recent polls, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley swinging ahead as the No. 2 candidate in New Hampshire polls.

Ahead of the 2024 election, NewsNation is committed to covering the issues that matter most to voters so they can make the most informed choices possible at the polls. You can also read similar policy breakdowns of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Here’s a look at DeSantis’ policy positions and political views as he competes for your vote:

Abortion bans, defunding Planned Parenthood

Indicated support for a federal 15-week abortion ban during the second GOP primary debate in September.

Signed Florida’s six-week abortion ban into law in April following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2021.

Under DeSantis, Florida’s attorney general reportedly tried to reinstate part of a 2016 law that would block state funds from going to Planned Parenthood.

In an interview with CBS News, said he is “absolutely not” in favor of criminalizing women who receive abortions after six weeks and instead insists the penalties for those breaking the Florida law “are for the physician.”

Critical Race Theory, gender identity and ‘wokeness’

Economy and cost of living

His economic plan during his presidential run is called “We win. They lose.”

Wants to make the cost of living more affordable for working families and “beat the elites.”

Plan includes achieving 3% economic growth by keeping taxes low, creating a fairer labor market by securing the border, reining in the federal reserve and combating any wasteful federal spending.

DeSantis’ blueprint for economic prosperity touts his purported economic success in the Sunshine State. The governor’s office maintains the state “continues to outpace the nation in building a robust economy.”

Immigration, birthright citizenship and migrants

While visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, pledged to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, finish construction of the border wall and send U.S. forces into Mexico to fight drug cartels.

Made headlines last year for sending planes carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. His office said the flights were part of the state’s “relocation program” that sends migrants to “sanctuary destinations.”

In May, he signed Florida’s Senate Bill 1718, which, in part, imposes penalties for those employing undocumented immigrants and bans local governments from issuing ID cards to undocumented immigrants.

TikTok, China, communism and Taiwan

Believes China is “the No. 1 geopolitical threat this country faces,” per hit comments in a Fox News interview. If elected, DeSantis has said he would move in the direction of revoking China’s permanent normal trade relations status with the U.S.

In May, signed legislation preventing Chinese entities and affiliates from buying farmland in Florida or land near military bases and critical infrastructure. He also blocked access to apps like TikTok on government and educational institution servers and devices in Florida.

Recently cut state funding to four Florida schools his office said were found to have “direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Says if elected, he would try to deter China from invading Taiwan by including “hard power” in the region.

Stance on Israel and Palestine

Has expressed “unequivocal support” for Israel and supports military aid to Israel while also believing the U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza.

Has called for foreign students “celebrating terrorism to have their visas canceled and be sent home.” He also wants funding to be pulled from any colleges and universities that promote antisemitism.

Faces a federal lawsuit from the ACLU and Palestine Legal, alleging Florida education officials violated the First Amendment by trying to disband the Students for Justice in Palestine groups at the University of Florida and the University of South Florida.

Issued an executive order on Oct. 12 in Florida allowing the state to carry out evacuation operations and provide law enforcement support for Jewish communities in Florida. As part of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation, nearly 700 Americans were flown back to Florida on four flights. 85 pallets of hospital supplies were also sent to Israel.

War in Ukraine

Has criticized the continued U.S. support for Ukraine amid the war and during the third GOP debate, said, “We need to bring this war to an end.”

In March, he walked back his characterization of the war as a “territorial dispute.”

Guns, concealed carry and mental health

Climate change and energy

If elected, DeSantis said he would “unleash our domestic energy sector.”

Has reportedly backed efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change, but not to prevent it.

Rejects “the politicization of the weather” and believes the Biden administration has “a concerted effort to ramp up the fear when it comes to things like global warming and climate change.”

Social Security and Medicare

Has ruled out reducing current Social Security benefits for current retirees.

Indicated in previous interviews that he’s open to talking about reducing Social Security benefits for younger people.

Has said he does not support the privatization of Social Security and does not want to increase the retirement age, so long as life expectancy continues to decline.

He has not recently released detailed plans about benefits and Medicare.

Crime, death penalty and cash bail

Wants to abolish the First Step Act and opposes eliminating cash bail.

In Florida, the governor signed a bill that would impose the death penalty for offenders who commit sexual battery against children under the age of 12.

According to reports, DeSantis’ claim that Florida’s crime rate is at a 50-year low is based on incomplete data that is not verifiable.

Child tax credits and childcare

At a town hall hosted by a super PAC supporting DeSantis, the Florida governor reportedly said childcare deserts wouldn’t exist if most American families could live off of a single income.

Has suggested he might consider “tax credits,” but hasn’t released additional details.

Rural development

While it’s unclear how DeSantis would approach rural infrastructure on a federal level, the Florida governor signed a bill in June that would allow the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund to award 75% of infrastructure costs on certain projects in rural communities.

Fentanyl crisis, opioid epidemic

If elected, says he’s “going to use the U.S. military to go after the Mexican drug cartels.”

He said those suspected of smuggling drugs across the border will end up “stone cold dead” under his leadership.

Enhanced penalties in Florida for the sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of substance abuse treatment facilities and increased the mandatory minimum sentence for fentanyl trafficking.

Last year, DeSantis announced a network of medical-assisted addiction care in Florida called Coordinated Opioid Recovery.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.