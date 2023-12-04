Vivek Ramaswamy responds to Haley’s ‘you’re just scum’ comment

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy urged former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to expand her vocabulary in an interview on “The Hill.”

“She’s called me four-letter words in each of the last two debates. So I would advise her to expand her vocabulary if she wants to come anywhere near the White House,” he said.

Ramaswamy was responding to Haley’s comments in the last debate where she called him “scum” for bringing up her daughter’s use of TikTok. Haley has been critical of the social media app usage in the U.S.

“I wasn’t criticizing her daughter; I was criticizing Nikki Haley. She says we need a new generation of leadership. She’s on the wrong side of that generational divide,” he said.

He defended his position, emphasizing the need for the GOP to connect with younger voters and revitalize national pride.

“I don’t think it’s a sin to be on TikTok like her daughter is, like I am. I think what is really more reprehensible is sanctimoniously scolding others without having the first clue of what the heck you’re talking about,” Ramaswamy added.

When asked about trailing behind former President Donald Trump in polls, Ramaswamy refrained from directly targeting Trump. Instead, he asserted that he aims to make a compelling case for his candidacy, emphasizing a commitment to “America First” principles.

Ramaswamy underscored the importance of honoring Trump’s legacy while presenting himself as a candidate with a fresh perspective to lead a new generation of Americans.

The entrepreneur, known for his assertive stance during debates, anticipates a strong performance in Iowa, with plans to exceed expectations in both Iowa and New Hampshire. He also emphasized his focus on states like Nevada and expressed optimism about gaining traction in the Midwest, particularly in Michigan.

Ramaswamy acknowledged the critical role of early states like Iowa and highlighted his extensive ground presence, visiting all 99 counties twice by the first week of January. He noted the enthusiasm from grassroots supporters, emphasizing that many caucus-goers supporting him are first-time participants.

As the debate approaches, Ramaswamy remains steadfast in his belief that the Republican Party is embracing the “America First” movement. He anticipates a competition between himself and Trump for the nomination, with voters choosing between experience and a fresh perspective.

“If people want to go with the candidate who’s going to start with fresh legs, and actually have the youth to reach the next generation, that’s going to be me,” he said.

