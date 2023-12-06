Live Updates: Fourth Republican debate

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (NewsNation) — Good afternoon, and welcome to NewsNation’s live coverage of the fourth Republican primary debate. To watch the debate on a big screen, use our channel finder app to find NewsNation on your cable or satellite provider. You can also watch it live from here.

Whether you watch online or on your television, keep this page open because we’ll have regular updates and analysis from a team of journalists from NewsNation, our sister publication The Hill and The Dispatch.

Providing expert analysis tonight are David M. Drucker, senior writer for The Dispatch, and Jesse Byrnes, senior editor for The Hill. They will add regular political insight and analysis throughout the debate. You’ll see additional updates from Tulsi Kamath, managing editor of digital for NewsNation, about the scene in Alabama, and regular summaries of the questions and candidate responses and additional context from NewsNation Digital Producers Tyler Wornell, Steph Whiteside and Damita Menezes.

We’ll also follow your commentary through social media about tonight’s debate. We’ll be watching the hashtag: #GOPDebate. Use it as you post about tonight’s debate, and we may incorporate your comments into our coverage.