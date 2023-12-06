Decision Desk ‘24 Blake Burman’s Campaign View

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

It is Debate Day in Alabama! Hello from Tuscaloosa

It is a consequential day in the political arena, so let’s dive in to it:

🤼 The Tussle in Tuscaloosa?

So, what to expect for tonight? Here’s what we know: Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie will be on the debate stage. Consider the calendar: There are roughly two weeks until the holiday break, and then when the new year hits it is two weeks until the Iowa caucuses. Tonight just might be the last chance for these candidates to speak to a broad national audience. Even though this debate is in Alabama (a Super Tuesday state) the candidates will likely aim their talking points to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Is it smart for Donald Trump to skip tonight’s debate? I asked his former press secretary, Sean Spicer, a NewsNation political contributor. Short answer: Sean doesn’t disagree with the decision.

Ramaswamy told me he won’t be going after former president Donald Trump directly, saying “I’m not in this to go after Trump. I’m in this to make the case for myself. And I do expect to be the nominee.” You can watch our full interview:

🏈 The Politics of College Football

And then there’s the other HUGE story in Alabama: the Crimson Tide’s upset of Georgia, and the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee deciding the University of Alabama should leap over undefeated Florida State for the final slot in the playoffs. Desantis, Senator Rick Scott, and even Trump (all Floridians) are none too pleased.

NewsNation Political Editor Chris Stirewalt breaks down the politics of college football:

By the way, DeSantis just announced he is asking state lawmakers to budget $1 million in case there’s a lawsuit against the CFP.

✌️ End of an Era in Washington?

Remember this book? Well, now the question should be asked: did we just witness the end of an era? Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced in an op-ed today he is leaving Congress, saying, “I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started.” McCarthy joins his close ally, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry. He announced earlier this week he won’t run for reelection.

So what does this mean for the future of the House? We put that question to the panel.

If there’s another Trump administration and you’d want to work in it, former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, a NewsNation political and economic contributor, shares what you might want to say and read.

Where are Republican voters right now on the major issues facing the country? Our DDHQ polling breaks it down.

Meet the 17-year-old Alabama conservative who is being labeled as the next political prodigy. Brilyn Hollyhand joined us to share what Wednesday’s debate means to him and younger voters.

With the NewsNation GOP Primary Debate just a few hours away, here’s a quick trip down memory lane of some infamous moments from previous GOP debates.