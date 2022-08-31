Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Palin in Alaska special election

Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Peltola is in two races on the Aug. 16, 2022, ballot in Alaska. One is the U.S. House special election, a ranked choice election in which she is competing against Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The winner of that race will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term, which ends early next year. The other race she is in is the U.S. House primary. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

(NewsNation) — Democrat and Alaska Native Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin (R) in a special election to fill a vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Peltola, now the first Native American to represent Alaska in Congress, will only hold the seat until January. She will have to hold off Republicans Palin and Nick Begich III (R) again in November to stay longer.

The seat has been vacant since Rep. Don Young’s death earlier this year. Peltola won in a ranked choice election held Aug. 16.

The state last elected a Democrat to the House in 1970. Young held his seat from 1973 until his death in March. Alaska has only sent one other Democrat to Capitol Hill this century: former Sen. Mark Begich, elected in 2008.