Democrat Troy Carter wins New Orleans-based US House seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Troy Carter won Saturday’s special election for a vacant U.S. House seat based in New Orleans.

Carter defeated his fellow Democratic colleague in the state Senate, Karen Carter Peterson, to fill the 2nd District congressional seat that had been held for years by Democrat Cedric Richmond.

Richmond left the position to work for President Joe Biden’s administration after winning reelection in the fall.

The 2nd District seat represents a majority-Black district centered in New Orleans and extending up the Mississippi River into Baton Rouge.

Richmond endorsed Carter, a former New Orleans City Council member, in the election. Carter drew more fundraising cash than Peterson for the competition.