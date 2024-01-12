Democratic presidential candidates take part in NewsNation forum

(NewsNation) — Three Democratic candidates challenging President Joe Biden for the party’s nomination in the 2024 election will make their pitches Friday as to why they’re better suited to take on the Republican nominee in November.

Host Dan Abrams will sit down with three candidates — Rep. Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson and Cenk Uygur — for a forum at 9 p.m. ET. It also feature video questions from viewers.

All three candidates have suggested Biden is too weak and likely to lose in a matchup against former President Donald Trump.

Williamson, a 71-year-old Texas native and spiritual teacher, also ran for the presidency in 2020. The latest data from FiveThirtyEight shows Williamson polling at 6.1%. Biden remains the race’s front-runner.

Williamson’s campaign site focuses heavily on her concerns about the nation’s “chronic economic anxiety” and human suffering that she considers unnecessary. Her goal of “disrupt(ing) the corruption that has led to such a dangerous place for both people and planet” is a driving factor behind her campaign.

Uygur is the co-creator of “The Young Turks” show who thinks Biden is “too weak a candidate to come back.” He predicts the president will lose to former President Donald Trump.

“This race is already over if Joe Biden is our candidate. Help me push him out,” Uygur said in a video posted to YouTube.

Phillips, a three-term congressman, has repeatedly said a competitive Democratic primary is needed, NewsNation partner The Hill writes. Although Phillips has praised Biden in the past, he’s also said the party and country should move on to a new generation of leaders.

FiveThirtyEight’s vote tracker shows Philips has voted in line with Biden’s positions 100% of the time.

