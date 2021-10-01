Democrats delay vote on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Democrats in the House delayed the vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to Friday after no compromise was met between centrists and progressives within the party.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are working to settle differences between progressive lawmakers, who want a $3.5 trillion social spending package to go along with the infrastructure plan, and moderates wanting a smaller bill.

“A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. “But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work.”

Some progressive Democrats have vowed to vote against the bill to invest in the nation’s roads, bridges, and other infrastructure because the party has yet to reach an agreement on a multitrillion-dollar companion bill with funding for social services and to address climate change.

Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has proposed a spending package of about $1.5 trillion. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has yet to say whether she agreed with Manchin’s proposal.

On Thursday, the government averted a shutdown by voting to continue funding the government through Dec. 3. Biden signed the measure before funding was to run out at midnight.

“There’s so much more to do. But the passage of this bill reminds us that bipartisan work is possible and it gives us time to pass longer-term funding to keep our government running and delivering for the American people,” Biden said in a statement.

The House approved the measure in a bipartisan 254-175 vote, hours after it passed the Senate by 65-35.

The vote on the plan is expected before 10:30 a.m. ET.