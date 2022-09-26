Democrats will lose midterms if referendum on Biden: Psaki

(NewsNation) — Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said if the voters head into the midterms with the first two years of President Joe Biden’s administration in mind, then Democrats will lose.

“If the election is about who is the most extreme. As we saw, you know, Kevin McCarthy touched on there with Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll say her name sitting over his left side, then they’re [Democrats] going to win,” Psaki said on “Meet the Press” Sunday. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that.”

Psaki left the White House in May after serving as the press secretary for more than a year. Psaki is now a contributor at MSNBC. She also said that crime is “one of the biggest” vulnerabilities for Democrats and the economy is a cause for concern.

This comes as a new ABC News-Washington Post poll found that 56 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want the party to choose a different nominee for president over Biden, while 9 percent said they had no opinion.

Biden and his aides have said that the president intends to run again in 2024, although he has not made a formal announcement.