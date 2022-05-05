(NewsNation) — Following the controversial leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, advocates are calling for federal action to protect the landmark ruling.

Abortion was legal in several states under certain conditions prior to Roe v. Wade, but in 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court recognized a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. Now, Democrats are hoping to make the ruling the law of the land.

“Countless women around America are feeling anger, anguish, and fear,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D – Conn.).

With a split senate, Democrats know there’s no feasible way to uphold the ruling. The votes aren’t there to pass the abortion bill or change the senate ruling.

Blumenthal adds, “People deserve to know where senators stand. Even if we lose the vote, senators are on record.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (d. -NV.) says Democrats are strategizing and exploring “any and every path we have available.”

“We have to elect more pro-choice democrats in office so that we can first of all stop my extreme Republican colleagues from imposing a nationwide abortion ban,” she said.

To move the needle, the Women’s Health Protection Act is rumored to come up for a vote in the senate next week, but some Republicans say it won’t stick.

“I don’t think they’re going to be able to use that as a slam dunk because of how deplorable their performance has been,” Sen. Mike Braun (R. – Ind.) said.

Other Republicans are convinced that inflation is the most pressing issue impacting Americans not abortion rights.