Democrats raise millions after Roe reversal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democrats have seen a huge spike in donations.

Act Blue, a digital fundraising platform, recorded close to $90 million in donations to Democrats and Democratic organizations in two weeks since the decision came down. $20 million in just the first few hours following the court ruling.

But party officials say donors are giving much of that money to national campaigns and causes instead of races for state office, where abortion policy will now be shaped as a result of the court’s decision. That’s where Republicans wield disproportionate power after more than a decade of plunging money and resources into critical but often-overlooked contests.

But money isn’t the only gauge of voter enthusiasm. In fact, in 2020, Democrats vastly out-raised Republicans in terms of donations. They won the presidency and the Senate, but lost seats in the House despite the fundraising advantage.

The polling suggests Republicans are still on track to win back the House this year— and the Senate appears to be a toss-up at this point.

As inflation continues to hit Americans hard, NewsNation polling has consistently shown a plurality of voters hold the White House responsible.

That sentiment could drive a red wave come this fall.

But Democrats are hoping the abortion issue sparks some enthusiasm and drives their base voters to come out in big numbers for the midterms this fall.

Donations for House and Senate races, even governors’ races, all saw a quick boost on the abortion issue — one bright spot for Democrats in what has otherwise been a pretty brutal political environment for their party. But Republicans continue to expect big gains at the polls this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.