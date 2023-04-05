(NewsNation) — Progressive candidates won two key races, one in Wisconsin and the other in Illinois, signaling a possible shift toward the Democratic Party.

In Wisconsin, Janet Protasiewicz emerged victorious in a state Supreme Court election that garnered national attention, broke records for spending and ended the court’s 15 years of conservative control.

“They’ve chosen to reject partisan extremism in this state.” Protasiewicz said following her win.

While her victory remarks largely focused on justice in the courtroom, her campaign was centered around abortion.

“I believe in a woman’s freedom to make her own decision on abortion. It’s time for a change,” Protasiewicz declared in a campaign ad.

“With the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, all these fights that have been fought nationally for years are now fought at the local and state level. So suddenly, these state judges matter much more than they ever have,” said reproductive rights legal scholar Jessica Waters.

The results of this election have nationwide implications. Over the past 25 years, four Wisconsin presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point.

As seen in the 2020 presidential election, close elections in swing states can wind up in front of state supreme courts, determining who controls the White House.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, Brandon Johnson is the newly elected mayor. His victory comes as the city grapples with financial challenges and high crime, despite the head of the police union claiming Johnson’s victory would ensure police officers would walk off the job.

Johnson, a father, union organizer and former teacher is the second Black man to lead the city. He beat out his opponent, Paul Vallas, who made crime central to his campaigning.

Caroline Vakil, political contributor at NewsNation’s affiliate The Hill, says Johnson’s win is a chance for Democrats to change their strategy.

“What it signals is that Democrats shouldn’t necessarily close the door on progressive candidates. And just because they take a different approach to the issue of public safety and crime, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a hindrance.”