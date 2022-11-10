(NewsNation) — Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron Desantis won reelection by nearly 20 points according to NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polls, including historically Democratic counties such as Palm Beach and Miami-Dade — something many political experts didn’t see coming.

Despite the Navy veteran’s impressive victory, however, he hasn’t said anything officially about a presidential run, although some believe he was talking to the nation in his victory speech on Tuesday night.

“We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where the woke goes to die,” the Florida governor said.

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, tried to downplay the victory, writing on his Truth Social account:

“Now that the election in Florida is over and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 million to 4.6 million? Just asking?”

Trump’s defensive stance was even more visible during his interview with NewsNation correspondent Markie Martin Tuesday.

“I got him the nomination. He didn’t get it. I got it. Because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it. Then, he ran and he wasn’t supposed to be able to win. I did two rallies. We had 52,000 people at each one and he won. I thought he could have been more gracious but that is up to him,” Trump said.

As far as where things go from here, DeSantis hasn’t said much of anything about Trump since the election, although, at some point, he may have to.