DeSantis ramps up Trump feud in first New Hampshire stops

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday kicked off his first visit as a declared 2024 presidential candidate to New Hampshire, where he once again touted his run as one that can end the GOP’s “losing streak,” in another jab at rival former President Donald Trump.

“If you don’t win, there is no substitute for victory,” he told a crowd in Manchester. “And we’ve got to end this culture of losing that’s infected the Republican Party in recent years.”

Polling in New Hampshire still has Trump in the catbird seat with a little more than 40% of the vote, according to RCP Average. DeSantis has 23%, and Gov. Chris Sununu — who has not declared whether he will enter the race — is polling at 14%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is at 4% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is at 3.3%.

Jeremi Suri, a history professor at the University of Texas, says Trump will need to build a coalition of Republicans to shore up support in New Hampshire.

(Trump) is going to have to appeal to a more old-line group of Republicans,” said Suri. “There are Trump Republicans in New Hampshire, but there also are very traditional Bush Republicans in New Hampshire. He’s going to have to try to pull them away to his side.”

DeSantis is coming off a two-day burst of stops around Iowa, which leads off the GOP presidential nominating contest next year. His New Hampshire swing includes events scheduled in Laconia, Rochester, Salem and Manchester before taking his campaign on Friday to South Carolina, another prominent state on the presidential voting calendar.

His first appearance before about 100 people inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Laconia came on an unusually steamy spring day, with DeSantis acknowledging the heat when he took the podium.

“I did my part, I brought the Florida sunshine for you,” he joked.

After speaking for nearly an hour at the podium, DeSantis spent several minutes making his way through the crowd, posing for pictures and shaking hands.

But he left the stage without inviting any questions from voters, which is typically expected of presidential candidates competing for votes in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Asked why he hadn’t taken voter questions, DeSantis lashed out at a reporter.

“People are coming up to me, talking to me, what are you talking about? Are you blind?” he said to a reporter. “Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me about whatever they want to talk to me about.”

DeSantis also didn’t take audience questions over two days in Iowa, though he did mingle with supporters in the crowd after making remarks.

