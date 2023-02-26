DeSantis gains support among GOP, many expect a 2024 bid

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems poised to make a run at the White House in 2024 as he begins holding events around the country and hiring additional staff.

The Hill correspondent Niall Stanage joined “NewsNation Prime” Sunday to discuss what a DeSantis campaign could look like for Republicans if he were to announce a bid for the White House.

A shift might be taking place among the GOP as many longtime Trump supporters were spotted at DeSantis’ events, according to Stanage.

“I think it does point to firstly, Ron DeSantis’ seriousness as a contender, and secondly, a Republican Party that is restless about the idea of former President Trump being the nominee again.”

