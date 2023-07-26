DeSantis jabs Biden family over Arkansas granddaughter

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023.

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a personal shot at President Joe Biden over his treatment of his youngest granddaughter, a four-year-old fathered by his son Hunter.

“The only reason you wouldn’t want the parents involved is because you worry the parent would represent an impediment to you imposing your agenda on someone else’s kids,” DeSantis said at an event in Orlando Wednesday. “When Biden says they’re not your kids, they’re all of our kids — that is what he means.”

He continued his jab at the president’s family, saying, “Now he’s not talking about visiting his granddaughter in Arkansas or even acknowledging she exists — but never, never mind that.”

DeSantis has attacked the president over the granddaughter before.

“The Harris-Biden administration is obsessed with Florida… Yet they ignore the chaos at the border, crime-infested cities, economic malaise, and the military recruitment crisis,” the GOP presidential candidate said in a tweet last week. “Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida, he’d actually visit her.”

Lunden Roberts, the child’s mother, lives in Arkansas with the four-year-old.

Roberts first filed a paternity claim against Hunter Biden in May 2019. After DNA testing in September 2019, Biden was determined to be the father of the child. Roberts had sued for child support, which was ordered in January 2020. Hunter Biden reached a settlement in the child support case with Roberts in June after a months-long legal battle

Biden has reportedly not met the child. The president has publicly talked about having six grandchildren, which would not include the Arkansas granddaughter.

“I have six grandchildren. And I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke,” he said during a “Take Your Child to Work Day” event in April.

Following a New York Times story on the settlement and the granddaughter’s situation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden recognized her as his granddaughter. “I don’t have anything to share from here,” she responded.

Hunter Biden has three other children with his first wife, Hailee, and a fourth child with his current wife.

Biden’s re-election campaign did not respond to a request for comment regarding DeSantis’ remarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.