DeSantis suspends Orlando State Attorney Monique Worrell

(NewsNation) — Claiming she neglected her duty to “faithfully prosecute crime” in her jurisdiction, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Worrell’s policies have allowed violent individuals to “escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct,” DeSantis said in a news release Wednesday. He cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida Consitution as giving him the authority to suspend a state officer.

In her place, DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, appointed former judge Andrew Bain, who will serve for the duration of Worrell’s suspension.

According to a news release, Bain most recently served as an Orange County judge, and previously served as assistant state attorney in the 9th Circuit.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” DeSantis said in a statement. “The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims.”

DeSantis, at a news conference Wednesday, pointed to a shooting over the weekend in Orlando, where two police officers were wounded, as an example of Worrell’s “dereliction of duty.”

The suspect who was accused of shooting the two officers on Friday was killed by an Orlando SWAT team Saturday morning while barricaded inside a hotel, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Fraternal Order of Police Orlando criticized Worrell, saying a “soft on crime” stance led to this incident. Worrell defended herself, telling reporters that the FOP was spreading “misinformation,” the Orlando Sentinel wrote.

“I don’t determine who gets out of jail. All I do is uphold the law,” she said.

Florida U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost decried Worrell’s suspension in a news release.

“State Attorney Worrell is a duly elected public servant who has done her job. The people of Orange County see this fraud suspension for what it is and continue to offer her our support as she fights this overreach of power,” Frost, calling DeSantis a “wanna-be dictator,” said. “We will not stand for this blatant abuse of power and fascism in our state.”

Another Florida prosecutor, Andrew Warren, was also suspended by DeSantis last year, after he said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments.

Warren — a twice-elected, Democratic state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — sued the governor in federal court to get his job back. However, a judge ruled in January that he does not have the power to reinstate Warren.

An email to Worrell was not immediately returned, but on Twitter, she said she would host a news conference.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a flyer was passed around the courthouse Wednesday morning talking about the suspension and subsequent pause of court proceedings. An email from Lisa Munyon to the newspaper said this pause would last until 1:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated.