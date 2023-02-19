(NewsNation) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will be visiting both New York City and Chicago to attend pro-law enforcement events in the coming week, a move widely seen by political observers as related to the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss DeSantis’s moves.

“He’s also very much trying to galvanize the base on the issue of crime,” Manchester said of DeSantis.

She argued that DeSantis is trying to introduce himself to more voters ahead of a possible presidential contest against former President Donald Trump.

“Floridians know Ron DeSantis very well, but his name ID may not be as high as you would assume it would be. So he’s very much trying to get himself out in front of voters,” she noted.

