DeSantis to speak at rallies in Pa., Ohio; Pence in Iowa

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at two rallies Friday featuring candidates running for office in two battleground states.

He’ll first make an afternoon stop in Pittsburgh, where Republican Doug Mastriano is also expected to make an appearance at a Turning Point USA rally. Mastriano is running against Democrat Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania governor race.

One state over, in Ohio, DeSantis is also scheduled to speak at a rally featuring Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. It’s a marquee race in this November’s midterms with control of Congress at stake. A poll released by Emerson College shows Vance with a three-point lead over his Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan.

Details of the rally in Ohio raised eyebrows this week when it was revealed the press covering it would have to give organizers access to any footage they take. Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point Action, told The Washington Post conditions on the press “protect the organization from being taken advantage of.”

Also in the Midwest on Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence will make an appearance at the Iowa State Fair. Like DeSantis, Pence is seen as a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

Pence will be at the fair Friday with Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is running for reelection this year.