Despite ‘foolish mistakes,’ Trump backs Cawthorn

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump appears to be making a last-ditch effort to save Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s reelection efforts in North Carolina.

The former president posted on his social media that Cawthorn made “foolish mistakes” but that he deserves a second chance in the GOP primary.

Cawthorn has been at the center of multiple scandals including driving with a revoked license and bringing a gun to an airport — twice.

While Cawthorn is the incumbent in a very red district, people in the area say it’s one of those races where anything could happen Tuesday.

That’s because there are some unique factors at play. Cawthorn faces seven other Republican candidates. He has the support of Trump, but some of the leading Republicans in North Carolina have openly spoken out against him.

And it’s not just opposition with words, but with money, as well. A group aligned with Republican Sen. Tom Tillis has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into trying to defeat Cawthorn.

In March, Cawthorn had about 49 percent support in his district. That number went down to 38 percent in April. However, the key number to watch in North Carolina is 30.

Officials say those who finish the primary in first place with more than 30 percent of the vote are declared a winner and avoid a runoff later this year. So, the goal of the seven Republicans running against Cawthorn has been to drive him below 30 percent, so someone can run against him in late July.

Still, the question remains: How much pull will Trump have in this Congressional race? That’s an answer coming Tuesday after voters hit the polls.