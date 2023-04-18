Disney invokes royal clause in new rules

FILE – Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday April 9, 2023. King Charles III will be taking a short cut and a smoother ride to Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest coronation that will include some modern touches. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — In the dispute between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney Corp., a royal name has been invoked, and it isn’t Prince Charming.

In an effort to resist efforts by DeSantis to exert control over the park, Disney’s current board passed an agreement that will dramatically limit the power of a new, DeSantis-appointed board that also includes a reference to King Charles.

Under the new agreement, Disney will not need the board to approve new projects or development rights, an agreement that will be in effect until “until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England, living as of the date of this declaration.”

The feud between DeSantis and Disney began after Disney objected to controversial legislation that prohibits teaching about sexuality and gender identity in schools. DeSantis began efforts to exercise oversight of Orlando’s Walt Disney World parks. The company has been exempt from oversight in areas including ride inspection as part of an agreement with the state.

So why is an American park bringing the royal family into this dispute?

The royal clause is used to sidestep rules that prevent contracts with no end date. The British royal family has traditionally been used as a reference because their family tree is public and, historically, their status meant they would live longer than the average person.

By naming not just King Charles, but his living descendants, Disney is banking on the continued health and long lives of Princes William, 40, Prince Harry, 38, and their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince Louis, 4, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

Queen Elizabeth II lived to 96, while her mother made it to 101 and Prince Philip died just shy of his 100th year. If longevity does run in the family, Disney’s new rules could be in effect for a long time.