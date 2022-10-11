DOJ faces Tuesday deadline for Mar-a-Lago documents

(NewsNation) — The Department of Justice faces a key deadline Tuesday in its investigation into former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents that were found in his Mar-a-Lago home during an FBI search in early August.

The DOJ must respond to an appeal from the Trump legal team by 5 p.m. ET Tuesday. The appeal is asking to allow a special master to review 100 seized classified documents that are currently being reviewed by the DOJ.

Late last month, an appeals court prohibited the special master from reviewing those 100 documents that the Justice Department said remained particularly sensitive and could potentially bring national security concerns.

The Trump team has continued to argue that the former president declassified those documents himself.

This investigation revolves around claims of possible obstruction of justice and how classified documents possibly got concealed and removed from a storage room inside Mar-a-Lago.