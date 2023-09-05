DOJ files to postpone Rep. Santos’ status conference

FILE – U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to him as he departs federal court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Sam Miele, a former political fundraiser for Santos, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16, on federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of an alleged scheme to trick donors into giving money to Santos under a false name. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Justice has requested to postpone a meeting scheduled for this week in its case against New York Rep. George Santos.

In a court filing Tuesday, federal prosecutors in the case requested a status conference scheduled for Thursday be postponed until Oct. 27. Santos joined the request, according to the prosecution.

“(T)he parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter. The parties wish to have additional time to continue those discussions,” prosecutors wrote.

The defense counsel determined Santos would need additional time to review the case material they were handing over to him.

Santos was indicted on 13 federal charges in May, connected to accusations he misled campaign donors, fraudulently received unemployment benefits and lied on financial disclosures. The congressman pleaded not guilty.

Last month, Santos told NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” he wasn’t sure if he would consider a guilty plea.

“I’m not making any assertions right now. Like I said earlier … right now, the answer is no. But you just never know. Life is — you don’t know what life’s going to come at you,” Santos said.

The Hill contributed to this report.