DOJ watchdog: Senior FBI official solicited prostitutes several times

(NewsNation) — A senior-level employee within the FBI violated agency policy by soliciting prostitutes and failing to disclose contacts with a foreign national, the agency’s watchdog concluded.
The employee, who retired prior to being contacted by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, solicited prostitutes “on multiple occasions” at massage parlors located “in the same geographic area,” according to a summary of the IG’s investigation.
The investigation concluded that the then-employee also did not report a close relationship with a foreign national, “which resulted in the Senior Level Employee having close and continuous contacts with the foreign national, in violation of FBI policy.”
When contacted by the inspector’s general office, the former employee declined to be interviewed. While current employees can be subpoenaed to testify, the Justice Department does not have the authority to compel testimony from former employees, including those who retire or resign during the investigation.
Federal and state prosecution was declined, the IG report said.