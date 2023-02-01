(NewsNation) — The Department of Justice is searching President Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house as part of an ongoing investigation into the handling of classified documents.

In a statement, Bob Bauer, personal attorney for the president, said the search was voluntary and that Biden agreed in advance.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware. Under DOJs standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today`s search,” the statement read.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to handle the investigation after classified documents were discovered at a former office and Biden’s Delaware home.

Biden is not alone in his handling of classified documents. Former President Donald Trump is also subject to a special counsel investigation over classified material and it was recently revealed that former Vice President Mike Pence also had materials that should have been returned to the National Archives.

The DOJ has asked all former presidents and vice presidents to check their homes and offices for classified material that should be returned.