Dominion Voting Systems sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3B over election fraud claims

Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, looks on during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A voting machine company is suing former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation over his claims of widespread fraud in the presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems Inc. filed a lawsuit against Giuliani Monday over his alleged role disseminating what they outlined in court documents as the “Big Lie,” claiming he “deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election.”

Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages from the former New York City mayor.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process,” the company said

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit follows one the company filed earlier this month against the Trump campaign and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, whom the company also accused of spreading false conspiracy theories about the election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump and his allies spent two months denying his election defeat, and claiming without substantial evidence that it was the result of widespread voter fraud, before his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Numerous state and federal officials, including former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have said there was no evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to have affected the outcome. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by state and federal judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

A group of prominent attorneys last week asked New York’s judiciary to suspend Giuliani’s law license because he made false claims in post-election lawsuits and for urging Trump’s supporters to engage in “trial by combat” in a speech at a rally shortly before the Capitol riots this month.