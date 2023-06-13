Donald Trump ‘defiant’ before arraignment in Miami: Lawyer

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump felt “defiant” before his arraignment on felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents, his lawyer, Alina Habba, said before his court hearing.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 counts, including 31 under the Espionage Act. This came after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last year and recovered 102 classified documents, including sensitive national security information.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Habba said Trump is in a “unique position” where he doesn’t need to have a mug shot taken.

“He is going through a process that has been coordinated with Secret Service and it will all be handled seamlessly,” she said.

Echoing remarks that have been made by Trump, Habba called the indictment a “blatant and unapologetic weaponization of the criminal justice system,” adding that “countless other individuals,” including current President Joe Biden, retained classified documents and have not been prosecuted.

“The decision to pursue charges against President Trump, while turning a blind eye to others, is emblematic of the corruption that we have here,” she said.

However, while classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by Biden, as well as at his Deleware home, lawyers and political analysts say the two cases are different.

For one thing, Biden’s personal attorneys immediately alerted the White House counsel’s office when the materials were discovered at the think tank, and the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration took custody of them the next day. Also, there is no indication Biden himself was aware of the existence of the records before they were turned over, The Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, charges against Trump allege he refused to return documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, and that he shared the documents and classified military information with people who don’t have security clearance.

“This was something where (Trump) took the documents … and there were attempts to try to get those documents, and then there were lies about him having those documents, and lies about him giving up all his documents,” trial attorney Karen Conti previously told NewsNation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.