Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll rape lawsuit made public

(NewsNation) — The video of former President Donald Trump being questioned during a deposition in a civil rape lawsuit against him has been made public.

Jurors at the trial over a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll got to see the video Friday, providing a glimpse of his emphatic, often colorful denials.

He called the lawsuit and allegations that he raped Carroll inside a Manhattan department store a “false, disgusting lie.”

Trump reiterated his assertion that Carroll is “not my type,” but also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.

Trump has been given a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline to testify. Otherwise, closing arguments are expected to begin Monday.

Defense attorney and legal analyst Mark Geragos says Trump would be wise to testify.

“If you’re trying a case and you’re being accused of rape and it’s a high profile case and it’s civil, and you’re dragging jurors in there to fight over other people’s money and you’re not bothering to be in that courtroom … that’s not a good look,” Geragos said Friday on “CUOMO.” “I’m not so sure he doesn’t testify.”

While Trump’s lawyers have insisted he won’t testify at the the trial, he suggested to reporters during a trip in Ireland that he would “probably attend.”

In lieu of Trump’s live testimony, jurors saw more of a video deposition Trump gave last October, including portions in which he blasted Carroll as a “nut job” and “mentally sick.”

A transcript of Trump’s testimony emerged in pretrial court filings, but the excerpts played in court allowed jurors to hear him speak about the case in his own voice.

Carroll’s lawyers rested their case after playing the remaining deposition excerpts and calling three witnesses. They included a friend who said Carroll told her about the alleged rape soon after it allegedly happened and an expert hired by Carroll’s lawyers who estimated that public denials by Trump caused millions of dollars in damage to the accuser’s reputation.

Legal analyst Jesse Weber said the video deposition “reinforced” Carroll’s claims.

“(I predict) they’re going to find him liable,” Weber said Friday on “Dan Abrams Live.”

Carroll, a 79-year-old former magazine advice columnist, has said that she and Trump ran into each other at the store, got into lighthearted banter about trying on lingerie and went jokingly into the fitting room, where he slammed the door and suddenly became violent.

Not until 2019 did she make the accusations public and take legal action, but two of her friends have testified that she described the attack to them shortly after Carroll said it occurred.

Trump, 76, says that Carroll fabricated the entire encounter and that he has never met her, except for a brief exchange of pleasantries at a 1987 social event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.